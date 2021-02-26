GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) shot up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.21. 296,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 254,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

In related news, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of GT Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $60,000.00. Also, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 396,300 shares of GT Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $114,927.00. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

