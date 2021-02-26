GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Stock Price Down 13.8%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) was down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 6,982,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 2,359,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

