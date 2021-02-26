Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.54% of Guidewire Software worth $58,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,843. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -291.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

