Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $4.20. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 22,985 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

