GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Hits $34.71 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,021,527 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

