H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post sales of $679.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.70 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $646.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

