Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Hansen Technologies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$3.23.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing system software for the energy, utilities, and telecommunications sectors. It offers Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications. The company sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

