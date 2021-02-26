Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HLAG) Shares Down 2.7%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HLAG) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €121.20 ($142.59) and last traded at €122.00 ($143.53). Approximately 26,546 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €125.40 ($147.53).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.78.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

