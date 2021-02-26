Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading Up 5.4%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 197,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 321,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HARP shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.