Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $23.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

