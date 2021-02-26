HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Hits $382,612.05

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $382,612.05 and approximately $167,431.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00702323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040480 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

