Hathor Trading Up 5.7% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $128.68 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00481047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00080775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00464952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.