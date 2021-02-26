Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. Sells 21,000 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 257,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $658.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

HVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.