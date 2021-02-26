HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $82,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,028. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

