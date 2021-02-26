Head to Head Analysis: AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) versus Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

90.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and AER Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $626.10 million 7.43 $40.77 million $2.14 61.84 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novanta and AER Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.81%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Summary

Novanta beats AER Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

