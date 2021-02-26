Head to Head Comparison: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Response Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 159.76 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -38.50 Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Response Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Volatility & Risk

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Response Genetics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Response Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Response Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Response Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

