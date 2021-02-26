Head-To-Head Contrast: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) & New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI)

New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 8.56% 10.37% 4.38%

67.8% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Earth Life Sciences and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and Nomad Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.60 billion 1.82 $172.48 million $1.38 17.12

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

