Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Healthia’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.

About Healthia

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

