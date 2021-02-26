Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.80, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

