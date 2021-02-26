Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.12 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $864.58 million and approximately $115.67 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00262080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001924 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,117,634 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.