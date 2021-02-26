Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $344.43

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 344.43 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36). Helical shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 163,589 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £477.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

