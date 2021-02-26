Helium Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Helium has a market cap of $284.09 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00008272 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00280066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00063728 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.33 or 0.02119860 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,985,270 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.