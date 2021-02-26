Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

HTGC opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

