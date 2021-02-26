Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Position Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Heritage Financial worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $26.00 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $933.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

