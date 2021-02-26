Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)’s stock price rose 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 259,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 240,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.