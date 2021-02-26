Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.44

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.44 and traded as high as C$15.27. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 55,495 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins raised Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.10 million and a PE ratio of -9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.44.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

