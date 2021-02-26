Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $65.89 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

