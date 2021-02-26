Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $65.89 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.
In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
