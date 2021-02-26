High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year.
HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.