High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HLF traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,089. The firm has a market cap of C$422.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.15. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

