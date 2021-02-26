Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.90. Highway shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 37,186 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

