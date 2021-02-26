Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.60. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

