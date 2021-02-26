Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $553.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

