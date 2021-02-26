Holo Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $489.27 million and $111.69 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00700937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039742 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,912,365,164 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

