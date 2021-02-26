Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report sales of $27.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $28.00 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $107.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.83 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

HBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

HBCP stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.