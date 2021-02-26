Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (LON:HOME) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (LON:HOME)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.42). Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 175,408 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

