Homeros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.44 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and $4.44 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.29 or 0.00476240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00069231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00080815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00467723 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

