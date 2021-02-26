Honest (HNST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,228.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $57,228.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.00485620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00067015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00081839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076647 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.72 or 0.00461609 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

