Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $265.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

