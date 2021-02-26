Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $73.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.