Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $57.52. 143,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 124,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $353.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
