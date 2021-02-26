Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $57.52. 143,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 124,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

