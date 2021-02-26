Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday.

HWDJF remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

