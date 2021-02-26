Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 18,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.