HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $21,272.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.54 or 0.99856270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00038502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.94 or 0.00444083 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00870388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00284240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002152 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

