Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Humana by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Humana by 115.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $380.59 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

