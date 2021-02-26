Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.07 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $16.43 or 0.00034621 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00723129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00040892 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

