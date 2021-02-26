HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Reaches $712.85 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $712.85 million and approximately $1.68 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00699924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003700 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 713,269,687 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.