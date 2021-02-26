HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 3,823,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,942,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

