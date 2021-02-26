Hxro Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $69.85 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00706563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00033665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

