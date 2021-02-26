Hydro Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $611,484.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00724608 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

