Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.39 and last traded at $63.48. Approximately 605,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 358,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,887,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,718,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

