HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $41.09 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $41.09 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,494.30 or 0.99559423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.21 or 0.00444836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00863113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00287951 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00110798 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,064,506 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

